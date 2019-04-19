Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
Fiat Chrysler recalls over 300K cars due to rollaway risk

April 19, 2019 8:02 am
 
DETROIT (AP) — Fiat Chrysler is recalling more than 300,000 vehicles in North America because a transmission problem could cause them to roll away unexpectedly.

The recall covers Dodge Dart compact cars from 2013 through 2016 with six-speed automatic transmissions.

The company says a bushing can fail, causing the shifter cable to come loose from the transmission. That means when a driver shifts to park or another gear, the gear may not change and the car could roll away.

Fiat Chrysler says it doesn’t know of any related crashes or injuries. But it advises owners to shut off the engine and set the parking brake before leaving the cars.

Dealers will replace the bushing at no cost to owners. The recall is expected to start May 31.

