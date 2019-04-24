Listen Live Sports

General Dynamics: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

April 24, 2019 7:41 am
 
FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) _ General Dynamics Corp. (GD) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $745 million.

On a per-share basis, the Falls Church, Virginia-based company said it had net income of $2.56.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.38 per share.

The defense contractor posted revenue of $9.26 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $8.89 billion.

General Dynamics shares have risen 16 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index has climbed 17 percent. The stock has dropped 19 percent in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GD

