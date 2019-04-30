Listen Live Sports

Genworth Financial: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

April 30, 2019
 
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $174 million.

On a per-share basis, the Richmond, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 34 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 24 cents per share.

The financial services company posted revenue of $2.2 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $2.13 billion.

In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, the company’s shares hit $3.80. A year ago, they were trading at $2.76.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GNW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GNW

