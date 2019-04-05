Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

German industrial production rises on construction gains

April 5, 2019 6:36 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BERLIN (AP) — German industrial production rose unexpectedly in February, driven by strong growth in the construction sector.

The Federal Statistical Office reported Friday industrial production rose 0.7% over January, beating economists’ expectations of a 0.5% rise, in seasonally and calendar adjusted figures.

Industrial orders, reported Thursday, fell a strong 4.2% in February and ING economist Carsten Brzeski says the industrial production figures look bad when excluding a 6.8% construction sector increase.

The “data do not bring relief for industry, only for the economy as total,” he said in a research note.

Advertisement

He says “Brexit woes and the global slowdown have a stranglehold over German industry” but the sector’s struggles can only partially be explained by external factors and that it’s too early to say what direction it’s heading.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|14 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
4|15 Cross Domain Technical Forum
4|16 2019 Human Systems Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines train with rockets to ensure combat readiness

Today in History

1861: Confederate soldiers fire on Fort Sumter, sparking Civil War

Get our daily newsletter.