Governor hails new jobs at tobacco packaging company

April 5, 2019 5:57 am
 
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — An Italian-owned company that makes high-tech machinery for producing and packaging tobacco products is expanding its operations in Virginia with the state’s help.

Gov. Ralph Northam announced earlier this week that G.D. USA, Inc. is planning to spend nearly $4 million to expand and upgrade operations in Chesterfield County.

Northam said the project will create up to 26 new jobs.

The governor’s office said the company will be eligible for state aide through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program and will also be eligible for tax breaks on manufacturing equipment.

