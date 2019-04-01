Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
How major US stock indexes fared Monday

April 1, 2019 4:55 pm
 
Financial and technology companies helped power U.S. stocks solidly higher Monday as investors drew encouragement from data pointing to a brighter outlook on the global economy.

In another hopeful sign, long-term bond yields rose above their recent lows, following a sharp drop last month that had spooked investors.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 gained 32.79 points, or 1.2%, to 2,867.19.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 329.74 points, or 1.3%, to 26,258.42.

The Nasdaq composite climbed 99.59 points, or 1.3%, to 7,828.91.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks picked up 16.33 points, or 1.1%, to 1,556.06.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 360.34 points, or 14.4%.

The Dow is up 2,930.96 points, or 12.6%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,193.63 points, or 18%.

The Russell 2000 is up 207.51 points, or 15.4%.

