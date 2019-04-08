Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
How major US stock indexes fared Monday

April 8, 2019 4:39 pm
 
U.S. stock indexes took a round trip Monday, erasing their early-morning losses to end the day close to where they started.

The S&P 500 eked out a small gain, enough to prolong its winning streak to eight days, its longest in a year and a half. But the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended lower due to another big loss for Boeing.

Most stock movements were only modest, and the market was nearly evenly split between winners and losers as investors looked ahead to a busy week for markets with updates scheduled for corporate earnings, the U.S. economy and global trade.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 rose 3.03 points, or 0.1%, to 2,895.77.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 83.97, or 0.3%, to 26,341.02.

The Nasdaq composite rose 15.19, or 0.2%, to 7,953.88.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks fell 3.55, or 0.2%, to 1,579.00.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 388.92 points, or 15.5%.

The Dow is up 3,013.56 points, or 12.9%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,318.61 points, or 19.9%.

The Russell 2000 is up 230.45 points, or 17.1%.

