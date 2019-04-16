Listen Live Sports

How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday

April 16, 2019 5:11 pm
 
Banks led stocks slightly higher on Wall Street Tuesday, erasing the market’s modest losses from a day earlier, as investors weighed the latest batch of company earnings reports.

Qualcomm powered technology sector stocks higher, notching its best day in 20 years, on news the chipmaker and Apple settled a bitter legal dispute. Health care stocks closed broadly lower.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 rose 1.48 points, or 0.1%, to 2,907.06.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 67.89 points, or 0.3%, to 26,452.66.

The Nasdaq composite added 24.21 points, or 0.3%, to 8,000.23.

The Russell 2000 index of small-cap stocks picked up 3.62 points, or 0.2%, to 1,582.79.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 0.35 points, or less than 0.1%.

The Dow is up 40.36 points, or 0.2%.

The Nasdaq is up 16.06 points, or 0.2%.

The Russell 2000 is down 2.02 points, or 0.1%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 400.21 points, or 16%.

The Dow is up 3,125.20 points, or 13.4%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,364.95 points, or 20.6%.

The Russell 2000 is up 234.23 points, or 17.4%.

