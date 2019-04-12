Listen Live Sports

How the major US stock indexes fared Friday

April 12, 2019 5:04 pm
 
Stocks closed broadly higher Friday, giving the S&P 500 index its third weekly gain in a row and putting it within reach of the record high it hit last September.

Banks led the gains on Wall Street after JPMorgan Chase reported a strong quarter, helped by higher interest rates. Disney soared after unveiling a new video streaming service to go up against Netflix, the industry leader.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 index rose 19.09 points, or 0.7%, to 2,907.41.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 269.25 points, or 1%, to 26,412.30.

The Nasdaq composite gained 36.80 points, or 0.5%, to 7,984.16.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks picked up 5.66 points, or 0.4%, to 1,584.80.

For the week:

The S&P 500 rose 14.67 points, or 0.5%.

The Dow fell 12.69 points, less than 0.1%.

The Nasdaq gained 45.47 points, or 0.6%.

The Russell 2000 added 2.24 points, or 0.1%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 400.56 points, or 16%.

The Dow is up 3,084.84 points, or 13.2%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,348.89 points, or 20.3%.

The Russell 2000 is up 236.24 points, or 17.5%.

