How the major US stock indexes fared Thursday

April 18, 2019 5:07 pm
 
Major U.S. indexes managed small gains Thursday, though not enough to prevent a losing week for the S&P 500 following three weeks of gains.

Industrial stocks led the way higher on strong company earnings. Financial and energy stocks fell. Pinterest and Zoom Video Communications soared in on their first day of trading.

U.S. markets will be closed Friday for Good Friday.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 gained 4.58 points, or 0.2%, to 2,905.03.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 110 points, or 0.4%, to 26,559.54.

The Nasdaq composite inched 1.98 points higher, or less than 0.1%, to 7,998.06.

The Russell 2000 index of small-cap stocks dropped 1.85 points, or 0.1%, to 1,565.75.

For the week:

The S&P 500 fell 2.38 points, or 0.1%.

The Dow gained 147.24 points, or 0.6%.

The Nasdaq added 13.90 points, or 0.2%.

The Russell 2000 dropped 19.05 points, or 1.2%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 398.18 points, or 15.9%.

The Dow is up 3,232.08 points, or 13.9%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,362.78 points, or 20.5%.

The Russell 2000 is up 217.19 points, or 16.1%.

