Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

How the major US stock indexes fared Wednesday

April 24, 2019 5:07 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

Stocks gave up an early gain to finish with modest losses Wednesday as investors continued weighing a steady flow of corporate earnings.

Energy and communications companies took some of the biggest losses as a three day rally in the price of U.S. crude oil ended. Bond prices rose, sending yields lower, as investors shifted money into low-risk assets.

On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 index fell 6.43 points, or 0.2%, to 2,927.25.

Advertisement

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 59.34 points, or 0.2%, to 26,597.05.

The Nasdaq composite lost 18.81 points, or 0.2%, to 8,102.01.

The Russell 2000 index of small company stocks picked up 3.04 points, or 0.2%, to 1,588.13.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 22.22 points, or 0.8%.

The Dow is up 37.51 points, or 0.1%.

The Nasdaq is up 103.95 points, or 1.3%.

The Russell 2000 is up 22.38 points, or 1.4%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 420.40 points, or 16.8%.

The Dow is up 3,269.59 points, or 14%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,466.74 points, or 22.1%.

The Russell 2000 is up 239.57 points, or 17.8%.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|5 NASCIO 2019 Midyear Conference
5|6 Sea Air Space 2019
5|6 Internal Audit 101: Introduction to...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guard assists Border Patrol in Texas

Today in History

1802: Washington, D.C. incorporated as a city

Get our daily newsletter.