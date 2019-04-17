Listen Live Sports

How the major US stock indexes fared Wednesday

April 17, 2019 4:51 pm
 
Stocks finished a wobbly day of trading on Wall Street Wednesday with modest losses that erased most of the market’s slight gains from a day earlier.

A sharp sell-off in health care companies far outweighed gains in technology and other sectors. Smaller company stocks fell more than the rest of the market.

On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 fell 6.61 points, or 0.2%, to 2,900.45.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 3.12 points, or less than 0.1%, to 26,449.54.

The Nasdaq composite slid 4.15 points, or 0.1%, to 7,996.08.

The Russell 2000 index of small-cap stocks gave up 15.19 points, or 1%, to 1,567.60.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 6.96 points, or 0.2%.

The Dow is up 37.24 points, or 0.1%.

The Nasdaq is up 11.92 points, or 0.2%.

The Russell 2000 is down 17.21 points, or 1.1%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 393.60 points, or 15.7%.

The Dow is up 3,122.08 points, or 13.4%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,360.80 points, or 20.5%.

The Russell 2000 is up 219.04 points, or 16.2%.

