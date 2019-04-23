Listen Live Sports

Howard Bancorp: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

April 23, 2019 4:37 pm
 
BALTIMORE (AP) _ Howard Bancorp Inc. (HBMD) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $4.3 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Baltimore-based bank said it had earnings of 22 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $27.3 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $22 million, beating Street forecasts.

Howard Bancorp shares have risen slightly since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $14.33, a decline of 26 percent in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HBMD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HBMD

