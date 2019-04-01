Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Kellogg, Lyft stumble while Wynn Resorts, JPMorgan rise

April 1, 2019 5:02 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Monday:

Kellogg Co., down $1.36 to $56.02

The food company is selling its iconic Keebler cookie brand and other businesses to Ferrero for $1.3 billion.

Wynn Resorts Ltd., up $10.02 to $129.34

Advertisement

The casino operator made gains on a solid revenue report from Macau and upbeat economic data from China.

ComScore Inc., down $6.01 to $14.24

The media analytics firm lost two top executives under a leadership shakeup.

JPMorgan Chase & Co., up $3.41 to $104.64

The banking firm and its peers are benefiting from a boost in bond yields, which makes loans more lucrative.

BorgWarner Inc., up $2.11 to $40.52

The automotive technology company named Felecia Pryor its chief human resources officer.

Coty Inc., down 22 cents to $11.28

JAB Holding extended its tender offer to buy up to 150 million shares of the beauty company.

Cal-Maine Foods Inc., down $1.36 to $43.27

The egg producer is contending with lower egg prices in 2019.

Lyft Inc., down $9.28 to $69.01

The ride-sharing company gave back its IPO gains on its first full-day of trading as a public company.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|10 7th Border Security & Intelligence...
4|10 Internal Audit Basic Training Workshop
4|11 AFCEA Bethesda Breakfast: Delivering...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Military dog Diego jumps over training course obstacle

Today in History

1970: Apollo 13 launched to moon

Get our daily newsletter.