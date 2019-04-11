Listen Live Sports

LA-bound flight returns to JFK because of wing damage

April 11, 2019 9:58 am
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Authorities say a flight to Los Angeles returned to New York’s Kennedy Airport shortly after takeoff because it had struck a sign and light on the runway.

American Airlines Flight 300 was carrying 101 passengers when it took off at 8:40 p.m. Wednesday. It landed safely at 9:09 p.m. and taxied to the gate.

The Federal Aviation Administration says the plane apparently hit a runway sign and light. Passenger Scott Laser told WABC that the plane veered left during the impact and then took a sharp right turn during the takeoff.

Laser says he and others were crying.

The airline says that no injuries were reported and that it’s reviewing the takeoff.

American apologized to passengers for their disrupted travel.

