Leidos: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

RESTON, Va. (AP) _ Leidos Holdings Inc. (LDOS) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $189 million.

On a per-share basis, the Reston, Virginia-based company said it had net income of $1.29. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.13 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 99 cents per share.

The security and engineering company posted revenue of $2.58 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.52 billion.

Leidos expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.30 to $4.65 per share, with revenue in the range of $10.5 billion to $10.9 billion.

Leidos shares have risen 27% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen roughly 2% in the last 12 months.

