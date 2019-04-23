Lockheed: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) _ Lockheed Martin Corp. (LMT) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $1.7 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Bethesda, Maryland-based company said it had profit of $5.99.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.29 per share.

The aerospace and defense company posted revenue of $14.34 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $12.65 billion.

Lockheed expects full-year earnings to be $20.05 to $20.35 per share, with revenue in the range of $56.75 billion to $58.25 billion.

Lockheed shares have risen 20 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index has risen 16 percent. The stock has dropped 11 percent in the last 12 months.

