Lockheed: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

April 23, 2019 7:45 am
 
BETHESDA, Md. (AP) _ Lockheed Martin Corp. (LMT) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $1.7 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Bethesda, Maryland-based company said it had profit of $5.99.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.29 per share.

The aerospace and defense company posted revenue of $14.34 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $12.65 billion.

Lockheed expects full-year earnings to be $20.05 to $20.35 per share, with revenue in the range of $56.75 billion to $58.25 billion.

Lockheed shares have risen 20 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index has risen 16 percent. The stock has dropped 11 percent in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LMT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LMT

