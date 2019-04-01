Listen Live Sports

Markets Right Now: Better economic news sends stocks higher

April 1, 2019 4:09 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

4 p.m.

A brighter outlook on the global economy helped send U.S. stocks solidly higher on Wall Street.

In another hopeful sign, long-term bond yields rose above their recent lows Monday, following a sharp drop last month that had spooked investors.

Banks led the way higher. JPMorgan Chase and Bank of America each jumped 3.4%.

Technology companies also rose. Intel climbed 1.5%.

Lyft sank 12%, giving up the gains it posted on its first day of trading Friday.

The S&P 500 index rose 32 points, or 1.2%, to 2,867.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 329 points, or 1.3%, to 26,258. The Nasdaq rose 99 points, or 1.3%, to 7,828.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.50%.

11:45 a.m.

Stocks moved broadly higher on Wall Street in midday trading, continuing the market’s upward momentum as it comes off its best quarter in nearly a decade.

Technology companies and banks led the gains Monday. Intel rose 1.2% in early trading Monday and JPMorgan Chase added 1.1%.

ComScore plunged 19% after the media analytics firms lost two top executives.

Lyft sank 10%, giving up the gains it posted on its first day of trading Friday.

The S&P 500 index rose 23 points, or 0.8%, to 2,857.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 245 points, or 1%, to 26,173. The Nasdaq rose 72 points, or 0.9%, to 7,801.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.48%.

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening broadly higher on Wall Street as technology companies and banks post solid gains.

Intel rose 1.2% in early trading Monday and JPMorgan Chase added 1.1%.

Cal-Maine Foods rose 1.4% after the egg company reported earnings that easily beat analysts’ forecasts.

ComScore plunged 19% after the media analytics firms lost two top executives.

Lyft sank 8.7%, giving up the gains it posted on its first day of trading Friday.

The S&P 500 index rose 21 points, or 0.8%, to 2,855.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 192 points, or 0.7%, to 26,119. The Nasdaq rose 74 points, or 1%, to 7,802.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.44%.

