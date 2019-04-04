Listen Live Sports

Markets Right Now: Stocks open higher on Wall Street

April 4, 2019 9:42 am
 
NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening slightly higher on Wall Street, putting the S&P 500 on track to extend its winning streak into a sixth day.

Facebook and Boeing were among the early winners on Wall Street Thursday. Facebook climbed 1.9% and Boeing added 2.1 %.

Tesla sank 9% after the electric car maker said it delivered only 63,000 vehicles in the first quarter, down 31% from the previous quarter. Its production figures were also far below the pace needed to fulfill its goal of making 500,000 a year.

The S&P 500 rose 8 points, or 0.3%, to 2,875.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 40 points, or 0.2%, to 26,224. The Nasdaq rose 37 points, or 0.5%, to 7,887.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury rose to 2.52%.

