Markets Right Now: Stocks open higher on Wall Street

April 10, 2019 9:45 am
 
NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening slightly higher on Wall Street as the market resumes its upward climb following a drop the day earlier.

Technology and media companies were among the early gainers Wednesday. Nvidia, a chipmaker, climbed 1% and Dish Network added 1.6%.

Delta Air Lines, the first major U.S. company to report first-quarter earnings, rose 1.5% after turning in results that easily beat analysts’ forecasts.

Levi Strauss also rose after turning in a solid quarter.

The S&P 500 index rose 4 points, or 0.1%, to 2,882.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 42 points, or 0.2%, to 26,195. The Nasdaq added 11 points, or 0.1%, to 7,919.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury fell to 2.48%.

