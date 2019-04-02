Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Markets Right Now: Stocks open lower on Wall Street

April 2, 2019 9:44 am
 
NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening lower on Wall Street as the market pulls back following a three-day rally.

Health care and consumer products companies dragged the main U.S. indexes lower in early trading Tuesday.

Walgreens Boots Alliance sank 12.8% after slashing its forecast for full-year results and turning in quarterly profits that fell far short of what analysts were expecting. CVS Health gave up 4.3%.

Dow Inc. rose 3.1% in its first day of trading after being spun off from chemical maker DowDuPont.

The S&P 500 index fell 3 points, or 0.1%, to 2,864.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 84 points, or 0.3%, to 26,173. The Nasdaq fell 4 points, or 0.1%, to 7,823.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.48%.

