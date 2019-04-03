Listen Live Sports

Markets Right Now: Tech stocks lead US market indexes higher

April 3, 2019 11:52 am
 
NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

11:45 a.m.

Stocks are higher on Wall Street in midday trading as technology companies lead the way.

Intel rose 2.8% Wednesday, a day after the company named a new chief financial officer. Rival chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices jumped 11.6%.

Dave & Buster’s rose 4% after the restaurant chain reported solid earnings last quarter.

GameStop sank 5.8% after reporting weak first-quarter sales and issuing a weak forecast.

The S&P 500 index rose 16 points, or 0.6%, to 2,883.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 82 points, or 0.3%, to 26,261. The Nasdaq rose 77 points, or 1%, to 7,925.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.51%.

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are moving broadly higher on Wall Street in early trading as technology companies post some solid gains.

Intel rose 1.5% early Wednesday, a day after the company named a new chief financial officer. Rival chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices jumped 7%.

Dave & Buster’s rose 4.4% after the restaurant chain reported solid earnings last quarter.

The S&P 500 index rose 8 points, or 0.3%, to 2,875.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 40 points, or 0.2%, to 26,224. The Nasdaq rose 37 points, or 0.5%, to 7,887.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.52%.

