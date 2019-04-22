Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Microsoft workers join China’s debate over grueling workweek

April 22, 2019 1:51 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Tech workers in China protesting a corporate culture of grueling work schedules are getting some support from their U.S. peers.

A fast-growing campaign started by Chinese software developers on the code-sharing platform GitHub has contributed to a public debate over work-life balance in China’s tech industry.

It’s known as 996.ICU, referring to expectations that young people work 12-hour days, six days a week if they want financial success — and the idea that following such an illegal workweek can land them in an intensive care unit.

A group of tech workers at Microsoft, which owns GitHub, distributed an open letter Monday that urges the company to protect the widely shared GitHub page from censorship.

Advertisement

It follows reports that some Chinese domestic web browsers have restricted access to the page.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Lifestyle News Technology News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|29 Military Healthcare Event
4|30 2019 APG Advanced Briefing to Industry
5|2 All Clearances Cleared Job Fair
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Coast Guard aircrew adjusts helicopter during Hawaii rescue exercise

Today in History

2001: President George W. Bush forms commission on Social Security

Get our daily newsletter.