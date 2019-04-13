Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

NC businesses reopen after evacuation because of gas leak

April 13, 2019 6:44 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina authorities say businesses in a Fayetteville shopping center have reopened after they were evacuated because a construction crew struck a gas line.

The gas leak at Cross Pointe Center came just days after a fatal explosion in Durham, located about 80 miles (130 kilometers) north of Fayetteville. One person was killed in the explosion and fire Wednesday in downtown Durham.

News outlets report that no injuries were reported in Fayetteville, where crews were called to the area around 3:45 p.m. after receiving a report of gas odor. The outlets say the Fayetteville Fire Department reports that firefighters found a construction crew had struck a gas line under the parking lot.

Businesses reopened about 5:50 p.m.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|22 MODSIM World 2019
4|22 Cybersecurity Risk Program Training...
4|23 Tech for Govies Day: Changing the Art...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy musician plays his sax at a Pacific Partnership event

Today in History

1975: President Ford says war is finished for America

Get our daily newsletter.