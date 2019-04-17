Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Neiman Marcus acquires stake in Fashionphile

April 17, 2019 10:41 am
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — Neiman Marcus Group is getting serious about the fast growing secondhand luxury business.

The Dallas-based luxury retailer said Wednesday it has acquired a minority stake in Fashionphile LLC, an online seller of preowned accessories.

As part of the deal, Neiman Marcus and Fashionphile, founded in 1999, will be launching new ways for both buyers and sellers to more easily participate in the preowned market. That means at select Neiman Marcus stores, customers will be able to not only receive an immediate quote for their items from Fashionphile but also payments they can spend immediately on new luxury items at the store. Neiman Marcus says preowned merchandise will continue to be sold exclusively through Fashionphile.

Neiman Marcus is trying to reinvent itself in a changing landscape.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Lifestyle News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|24 Cybersecurity Technical Excellence...
4|26 Mid-Atlantic Marketing Summit DC 2019
4|26 Corporate Gray Military-Friendly Job...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors together heave USS Ross mooring line

Today in History

1984: President Reagan visits China

Get our daily newsletter.