The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
New refrigerated warehouse coming to Portsmouth

April 8, 2019 4:39 am
 
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (AP) — One of the largest refrigerated warehousing companies in the world is planning a major project in Virginia.

Gov. Ralph Northam announced Friday that Preferred Freezer Services plans to spend $60 million to build a massive new warehouse in Portsmouth.

Northam approved a $180,000 grant for the project, which is set to create 60 new jobs.

The governor said Virginia beat out Georgia to win the project.

