NewMarket: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ NewMarket Corp. (NEU) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $62.2 million.

The Richmond, Virginia-based company said it had net income of $5.57 per share.

The holding company for manufacturers of petroleum additives and lubricants posted revenue of $536.6 million in the period.

NewMarket shares have climbed 3 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $424.84, a climb of slightly more than 7 percent in the last 12 months.

