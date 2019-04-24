Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

NewMarket: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

April 24, 2019 6:45 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ NewMarket Corp. (NEU) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $62.2 million.

The Richmond, Virginia-based company said it had net income of $5.57 per share.

The holding company for manufacturers of petroleum additives and lubricants posted revenue of $536.6 million in the period.

NewMarket shares have climbed 3 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $424.84, a climb of slightly more than 7 percent in the last 12 months.

Advertisement

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NEU at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NEU

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|5 NASCIO 2019 Midyear Conference
5|6 Sea Air Space 2019
5|6 Internal Audit 101: Introduction to...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guard assists Border Patrol in Texas

Today in History

1802: Washington, D.C. incorporated as a city

Get our daily newsletter.