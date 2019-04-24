Listen Live Sports

Northrop Grumman: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

April 24, 2019 6:40 am
 
FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) _ Northrop Grumman Corp. (NOC) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $863 million.

The Falls Church, Virginia-based company said it had profit of $5.06 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.59 per share.

The defense contractor posted revenue of $8.19 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $8.32 billion.

Northrop Grumman expects full-year earnings in the range of $18.90 to $19.30 per share, with revenue expected to be $34 billion.

Northrop Grumman shares have increased 19 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index has risen 17 percent. The stock has fallen 18 percent in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NOC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NOC

