Norwegian Air postpones delivery of Airbus planes

April 10, 2019 11:12 am
 
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Low-cost carrier Norwegian Air Shuttles says it is postponing the delivery of Airbus aircraft to reduce its capital expenditure by approximately $570 million in 2019 and 2020.

The Oslo-based airline says in a statement that it has reached an agreement with Airbus for the rescheduling of part of the order book, including both A320neos and A321LRs.

Norwegian said Wednesday it was “a result of a dialogue” with the European plane manufacturer and was in line with its strategy of shifting its focus from expanding capacity to increasing profitability.

The carrier, which has struggled to make profits, recently started offering “premium” budget fares to capture some of the lucrative market for transatlantic business travel.

