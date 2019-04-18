Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Official: 1 found dead near ‘unusual’ fire at DC gas station

April 18, 2019 4:24 am
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — A spokesman for Washington, D.C, Fire and Emergency Medical Services says one person has been found dead next to a burning pump at an area gas station.

Spokesman Vito Maggiolo tells The Washington Post that the circumstances surrounding the Wednesday fire were unusual; there was no car or gas can at the burning pump, and the cause of the fire is remains under investigation.

He says the victim is believed to be a woman and was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities say an autopsy will be performed to determine a cause of death.

