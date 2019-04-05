Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Oil drilling company dismissed from lawsuit over explosion

April 5, 2019 3:02 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

McALESTER, Okla. (AP) — Attorneys representing the wife of an Oklahoma man who was killed in an oil rig explosion have dismissed a Houston-based company from her wrongful death lawsuit after a settlement was reached.

The March 28 filing first reported by the McAlester News-Capital dismisses the negligence claim against Patterson-UTI with prejudice, meaning it cannot be refiled.

Dianna Waldridge’s lawsuit alleged negligence by Patterson and Oklahoma City-based Red Mountain Energy in the Jan. 22, 2018, explosion that killed five workers.

Waldridge’s attorney, Michael Lyons, said Friday that he can’t discuss terms of the settlement and that the lawsuit continues against Red Mountain Energy.

Advertisement

Parker Waldridge of Crescent died in the blast, along with Matt Smith of McAlester; Roger Cunningham of Seminole; Josh Ray of Fort Worth, Texas; and Cody Risk of Wellington, Colorado.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|14 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
4|15 Cross Domain Technical Forum
4|16 2019 Human Systems Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines train with rockets to ensure combat readiness

Today in History

1865: Abraham Lincoln dies from head shot wound

Get our daily newsletter.