Old Line Bancshares: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

April 24, 2019 5:38 pm
 
BOWIE, Md. (AP) _ Old Line Bancshares Inc. (OLBK) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $8.5 million.

The Bowie, Maryland-based bank said it had earnings of 50 cents per share.

The financial holding company posted revenue of $33.7 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $26.1 million, missing Street forecasts.

Old Line Bancshares shares have decreased roughly 1 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $26.13, a decline of 25 percent in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OLBK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OLBK

