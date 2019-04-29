Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Fire that released sulfuric acid at zinc plant is contained

April 29, 2019 12:06 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MOORESBORO, N.C. (AP) — A fire at a zinc production plant in North Carolina has been contained. The blaze had released sulfuric acid into the air and led to evacuations of nearby residents.

American Zinc Products said in a statement Monday that firefighters contained the blaze in Mooresboro. The company added that none of its employees were injured and all are accounted for.

The fire started Sunday night at the plant, which lies near the border between North and South Carolina. Deputies went door-to-door warning people to evacuate as the burning plant released sulfuric acid. The county says about a half-mile area has been evacuated.

Rutherford County Assistant Fire Marshal John Greenway told news outlets firefighters had at one point pulled away because their gear tested positive for hazardous materials.

        Insight by Raytheon: Learn practical cyber workforce strategies for federal agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|5 NASCIO 2019 Midyear Conference
5|6 Sea Air Space 2019
5|7 AFCEA NOVA Small Business Breakfast...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guard prepares for decontamination in joint military and civilian training

Today in History

1935: FDR signs executive order creating Works Progress Administration (WPA)

Get our daily newsletter.