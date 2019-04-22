Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Prominent Algerian businessman detained in corruption probe

April 22, 2019 12:51 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ALGIERS, Algeria (AP) — Algerian public television says the boss of Algeria’s largest private group, Cevital, has been arrested following a corruption probe.

It says Issad Rebrab was detained Monday and has gone before the public prosecutor over alleged “overbilling” and “misrepresentation of the movement of capital” among other charges. He denies the allegations.

The high-profile arrest is part of an investigation into corruption targeting some 51 businessmen who are currently banned from leaving the North African country.

Demonstrators angry at systemic corruption in Algeria have since mid-February protested against corruption in the oil-rich country. They have forced out Algeria’s longtime former President Abdelaziz Bouteflika.

Advertisement

Authorities now want to show Algerians they are serious at rooting out any such unlawful activity.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|28 World Health Care Congress (WHCC19)
4|29 Military Healthcare Event
4|30 2019 APG Advanced Briefing to Industry
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Coast Guard aircrew adjusts helicopter during Hawaii rescue exercise

Today in History

1960: American U-2 spy plane shot down over Soviet Union

Get our daily newsletter.