Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Qualcomm and Progressive jump while Wave Life Sciences drops

April 16, 2019 5:16 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Tuesday:

Qualcomm Corp., up $13.27 to $70.45

The mobile chip maker settled a long-running financial dispute with iPhone maker Apple.

Johnson & Johnson, up $1.50 to $138.02

Advertisement

The maker of Tylenol and psoriasis drug Stelara reported higher prescription drug sales and it beat profit forecasts.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., down $9.55 to $24.47

The drug developer reported that some patients in an early study of a potential muscular dystrophy drug experienced some severe side effects.

Scientific Games Corp., up $1.68 to $22.57

The maker of betting machines and technology is partnering with Wynn Resorts to help develop digital sports betting and gaming.

JB Hunt Transport Services Inc., down $5.22 to $100.28

The trucking and logistics company’s first quarter profit and revenue fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

Progressive Corp., up $5 to $77.26

The insurer’s first-quarter profit surged past Wall Street profit forecasts on higher premiums.

Omnicom Group Inc., up $4.35 to $81.25

The advertising company beat first quarter forecasts for a key profit measure and reported higher spending by clients.

BlackRock Inc., up $14.68 to $466.54

The investment firm’s first quarter profit surged past Wall Street forecasts as a rebounding market helped to increase assets.

.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|24 American Conference Institutes 5th...
4|24 Cybersecurity Technical Excellence...
4|25 Federal Sales Boot Camp
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors together heave USS Ross mooring line

Today in History

1990: Hubble Space Telescope placed in orbit

Get our daily newsletter.