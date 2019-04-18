Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Sandy Spring Bancorp: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

April 18, 2019 7:11 am
 
< a min read
Share       

OLNEY, Md. (AP) _ Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (SASR) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $30.3 million.

The bank, based in Olney, Maryland, said it had earnings of 85 cents per share.

The holding company for Sandy Spring Bank posted revenue of $105.2 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $83.7 million, topping Street forecasts.

Sandy Spring Bancorp shares have increased slightly more than 6 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 14 percent in the last 12 months.

Advertisement

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SASR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SASR

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|24 Cybersecurity Technical Excellence...
4|26 Mid-Atlantic Marketing Summit DC 2019
4|26 Corporate Gray Military-Friendly Job...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors together heave USS Ross mooring line

Today in History

1984: President Reagan visits China

Get our daily newsletter.