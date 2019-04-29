Listen Live Sports

Scandinavian Airlines strike in 4th day, affecting thousands

April 29, 2019 5:51 am
 
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A strike among pilots at Scandinavian Airlines has entered its fourth day with the carrier being forced to cancel 1,213 flights Monday and Tuesday, affecting some 110,000 passengers.

The flag carrier of Denmark, Norway and Sweden says more than 170,000 passengers have been affected since the open-ended strike started Friday. The strike began after the collapse of pay negotiations with the SAS Pilot Group, which represents 95% of the company’s pilots in the three countries.

There is no sign of when talks might resume on a new collective bargaining agreement.

Jacob Pedersen, an analyst with Denmark’s Sydbank, says the pilots want their share of company earnings after the carrier posted a profit in the past four years following a cost saving program that started in 2012.

