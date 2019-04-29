SCE&G name no more on SC bills as Dominion takes over

CAYCE, S.C. (AP) — Electric customers will no longer write checks for their power to South Carolina Electric & Gas.

Dominion Energy says starting Monday it is putting its name on bills and other letters after buying SCE&G at the end of 2018.

Dominion Energy said in a statement that it also has started to add its own name and logo to other items like employee uniforms, bucket trucks, social media and employee ID badges.

Virginia based Dominion Energy bought SCE&G’s parent company SCANA Corp. after SCANA’s failed supervision of construction on a pair of nuclear reactors that never generated any power left the utility billions of dollars in debt.

Dominion Energy says SCE&G’s phone numbers and internet addresses remain the same.

