Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Singapore carrier grounds 2 Boeing 787-10 jets after checks

April 2, 2019 5:37 am
 
< a min read
Share       

SINGAPORE (AP) — Singapore Airlines has grounded two of its Boeing 787-10 aircraft due to engine issues, the carrier said Tuesday.

It said in a statement that “premature blade deterioration was found on some engines” of its 787-10 fleet at recent routine inspections.

“Pending engine replacements, two SIA 787-10 aircraft have been removed from service,” it said.

The carrier said it would operate other aircraft on the affected routes to minimize disruption. It said some flights were disrupted but gave no details.

Advertisement

Singapore Airlines said it was consulting engine manufacturer Rolls-Royce and the relevant authorities for next steps and any precautionary measures.

SIA became the first carrier in the world to fly the 787-10, beginning last year. The 337-seat aircraft includes 301 seats in economy and 36 lie-flat seats in business class.

Like many other places, Singapore has grounded Boeing 787 Max aircraft following two fatal crashes of Max 8 planes, in Indonesia in October and in Ethiopia last month.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|10 Internal Audit Basic Training Workshop
4|12 Open House for Prospective Students at...
4|12 National Crime Victims' Service...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines train with rockets to ensure combat readiness

Today in History

1861: Confederate soldiers fire on Fort Sumter, sparking Civil War

Get our daily newsletter.