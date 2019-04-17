Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Solar car startup Sono to build in Sweden, starting in 2020

April 17, 2019 10:00 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BERLIN (AP) — Munich-based startup Sono Motors plans to build the first mass produced solar electric vehicle in Sweden, starting next year.

Sono Motors and National Electric Vehicle Sweden announced Wednesday they’ve signed a deal to manufacture the self-charging Sion at a former Saab plant in Trollhattan.

National Electric Vehicle Sweden, or NEVS, acquired Saab in 2012 and is currently using the site to manufacture components for other vehicles.

Sono said it wants to manufacture 260,000 vehicles in Trollhattan over eight years.

Advertisement

The Sion is covered with solar panels that could provide enough electricity each day to drive up to 34 kilometers (21 miles), with a maximum range on a full battery of about 255 kilometers.

Sono says it has taken 9,800 orders and the vehicle will sell for 25,500 euros ($28,828).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Technology News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|24 Cybersecurity Technical Excellence...
4|26 Mid-Atlantic Marketing Summit DC 2019
4|26 Corporate Gray Military-Friendly Job...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors together heave USS Ross mooring line

Today in History

1984: President Reagan visits China

Get our daily newsletter.