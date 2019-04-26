Listen Live Sports

Southern National Bancorp: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

April 26, 2019
 
MCLEAN, Va. (AP) _ Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc. (SONA) on Friday reported first-quarter profit of $6 million.

The McLean, Virginia-based bank said it had earnings of 25 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 37 cents per share.

The holding company for Sonabank posted revenue of $33.4 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $33.4 million, which beat Street forecasts.

Southern National Bancorp shares have climbed 17% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Friday, shares hit $15.46, a drop of almost 3% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SONA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SONA

