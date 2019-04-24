Listen Live Sports

Spok: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

April 24, 2019 5:40 pm
 
SPRINGFIELD, Va. (AP) _ Spok Holdings Inc. (SPOK) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $742,000.

The Springfield, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 4 cents per share.

The communications services provider posted revenue of $41.8 million in the period.

Spok expects full-year revenue in the range of $156 million to $174 million.

Spok shares have climbed roughly 9 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $14.40, a decrease of roughly 6 percent in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SPOK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SPOK

