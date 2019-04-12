Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Spy agency: Russia TV ‘demonized’ religious group in Estonia

April 12, 2019 8:48 am
 
< a min read
Share       

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Estonia’s intelligence agency says a Russian state-controlled television station has been portraying members of the Jehovah’s Witnesses in Estonia in “a hostile and ridiculing” way.

Estonia’s Internal Security Service says “part of the Kremlin’s arsenal of influence is the harassment of various social groups.”

The agency says that two reporters from Russia-1 last year used hidden cameras in Tallinn “to explain the reasons for outlawing the religious group, so its members are demonized,” adding the program was aired Nov. 29 in Russia.

The service wrote Friday in its annual report that Yelena Yerofejeva and Pavel Kostrikov were each given a five-year ban from entering Europe’s Schengen passport-free zone because of “religious discrimination” activities.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts from Air Force, Energy Department, NASA and GAO explore machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Russia officially banned Jehovah’s Witnesses in 2017 and declared the group an extremist organization.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Media News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|22 MODSIM World 2019
4|22 Cybersecurity Risk Program Training...
4|23 Tech for Govies Day: Changing the Art...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines serve food at BBQ celebrating military children

Today in History

1995: Truck bomb explodes at federal building in Oklahoma City

Get our daily newsletter.