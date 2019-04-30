Listen Live Sports

State’s attorney opposes special prosecutor in Smollett case

April 30, 2019 12:50 pm
 
CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago’s top prosecutor is fighting a push to appoint a special prosecutor to investigate her office’s handling of the case against actor Jussie Smollett.

Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx says she’d welcome an independent probe into her office’s dismissal of felony disorderly conduct charges that accused Smollett of staging a racist and anti-gay attack on himself. But the Chicago Sun- Times reports she filed a motion Tuesday opposing retired appellate judge Sheila O’Brien’s demand for a special prosecutor.

In another motion, Foxx seeks to quash O’Brien’s subpoenas for her and a top assistant to appear in court Thursday.

Foxx is also seeking permission to allow her office and the county’s inspector general access to records in the case that were sealed last month when the charges were dropped.

Check out the AP’s complete coverage of the Jussie Smollett case: https://www.apnews.com/JussieSmollett

