Stop & Shop strike cost company about $100 million

BOSTON (AP) — The owners of New England’s largest supermarket chain are projecting around $100 million in losses from the labor strike that ended Easter Sunday.

Ahold Delhaize, the Dutch company that owns Stop & Shop, said the 11-day strike is expected to lead to losses between $90 million and $110 million.

The company says generally lower sales, lost revenue from “seasonal and perishable inventory” and supply chain costs were the main drivers.

Stop & Shop officials and the United Food and Commercial Workers union reached a tentative, three-year agreement Sunday. Some 31,000 workers at 240 stores in Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Connecticut returned to work Monday.

Union members are voting on the proposal Wednesday and Thursday.

