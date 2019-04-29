Survey predicts slower pace of economic growth

A survey of corporate economists predicts the U.S. economy will expand over the next year, although the pace of growth will decline.

The National Association for Business Economics’ April survey released Monday also says employers are facing pressure to raise wages, spend more on worker training and automate tasks because of the low unemployment rate.

Just 53% of the economists polled expect the economy to grow by more than 2% this year, down from 67% who felt that way in January. The results suggest a sharp slowdown after the economy grew at 3.2% during the first quarter.

Still, profit margins were rising in 32% of the corporate economists’ firms, up from 23% previously. More than half — 52% — say there was a shortage of skilled labor, a sign of possible wage pressures.

