Business News
 
Tesla, Office Depot tumble while Constellation Brands rises

April 4, 2019 5:05 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Thursday:

Tesla Inc., down $24.03 to $267.78

The electric car maker’s assembly lines slowed and deliveries fell during its first quarter.

Resources Connection Inc., down $2.64 to $14.71

The consulting company’s fiscal third-quarter profit and revenue fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

Constellation Brands Inc., up $11.76 to $191.45

The wine, liquor and beer company beat Wall Street’s fourth quarter forecasts and will sell about 30 of its cheaper wine brands.

PG&E Corp., up 39 cents to $18.86

The troubled utility company is shuffling its board of directors and named William Johnson its new CEO.

Office Depot Inc., down 89 cents to $2.88

The office supplies retailer warned investors that its first-quarter revenue will fall short of forecasts.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc., down 74 cents to $27.48

The CEO of the casual restaurant chain stepped down and a key sales measure fell more sharply than expected during the first quarter.

RPM International Inc., up $1.20 to $60.63

The specialty chemicals company reported a jump in third-quarter sales that pushed its profit beyond Wall Street forecasts.

At Home Group Inc., up $1.51 to $20.50

The home decorations retailer could be considering a potential sale of the company, according to media reports.

