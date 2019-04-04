Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Texas ICE raid the latest in series of enforcement actions

April 4, 2019 4:11 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

DALLAS (AP) — A raid by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement that federal authorities are touting as the largest in a decade was the latest in a series of similar enforcement actions under the Trump administration over the last two years.

About 200 law enforcement officials descended Wednesday on CVE Technology Group in Allen, a city about 15 miles (24 kilometers) northeast of Dallas.

Approximately 280 people who work for the technology repair company were taken away in buses. Each will face deportation proceedings.

The Texas raid was the latest in a series of high-profile busts of businesses around the country as part of President Donald Trump’s immigration crackdown.

Advertisement

Critics say the raids break up hard-working families and make it even harder for businesses to find employees in a tight labor market.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|14 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
4|15 Cross Domain Technical Forum
4|16 2019 Human Systems Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines train with rockets to ensure combat readiness

Today in History

1861: Confederate soldiers fire on Fort Sumter, sparking Civil War

Get our daily newsletter.