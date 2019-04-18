Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

2 Zooms soared after the IPO: Did you buy the wrong one?

April 18, 2019 4:34 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — One IPO, two stocks zooming higher.

Investors on Thursday pounced on their first chance to buy shares of Zoom Video Communications, the video-conferencing company that had its initial public offering of stock. It shares surged 72.2% from their IPO price of $36.

But others may have mistakenly bought Zoom Technologies, a company whose stock was trading for less than a penny in February and whose shares were delisted from the Nasdaq in 2014. Its total market value is less than one-thousandth of the more famous Zoom.

Shares of Zoom Technologies — ticker symbol “ZOOM” versus “ZM” for the ballyhooed IPO — surged as much as 124.5% in Thursday morning trading. Enthusiasm for the stock faded as the day went on — perhaps as more investors figured out the dual Zooms — and it ended the day up a more modest 10.2%.

Advertisement

Zoom Technologies had an even bigger leap of 1,100% in March, when Zoom Video Communications filed its IPO. Its shares closed that day at 6 cents.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Technology News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|28 World Health Care Congress (WHCC19)
4|29 Military Healthcare Event
4|30 2019 APG Advanced Briefing to Industry
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Coast Guard aircrew adjusts helicopter during Hawaii rescue exercise

Today in History

1960: American U-2 spy plane shot down over Soviet Union

Get our daily newsletter.