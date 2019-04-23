Listen Live Sports

Uganda acquires 2 new jets, seeks to revive national airline

April 23, 2019 7:44 am
 
KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — Uganda’s government has taken delivery of two new passenger jets in a bid to revive the national carrier that collapsed years ago.

Uganda Airlines is set to begin operations in June. It will fly to regional destinations at first.

Fanfare marked the arrival on Tuesday of two jets from Canadian aerospace company Bombardier at the Entebbe International Airport. Two more Bombardier jets have been ordered, as well as two Airbus planes.

The old Uganda Airlines collapsed in 2001 amid alleged mismanagement. Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni is championing the revamped airline as a symbol of national pride, calling it “a new baby.”

Authorities acknowledge challenges ahead but hope Uganda Airlines will survive as the East African nation becomes an oil producer.

